× Shower chances remaining low today; tracking seasonal temperatures

It is a dry and cool start to our Thursday with temperatures in the 50s across central Indiana. Cloud cover is increasing this morning as a wave of light showers approaches the state.

A few showers will be possible late in the morning and early afternoon for the southern half of the state. However, Indianapolis and our northern counties will likely stay dry for today.

More sunshine is going to build in for the afternoon as temperatures rise near 70 degrees. It will be another great day to get any yard work done around the house!

Friday is going to be the Pick of the Week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. The weather should remain dry and comfortable for high school football games. A “dry” cold front is going to travel over the state Friday night, which will bring more clouds and a cool down for Saturday.

Rain chances will remain very low through the weekend with temperatures rising back into the 80s early next week. Rain and storms will move back into the area next Tuesday and Wednesday.