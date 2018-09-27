× Tracking the coldest night in months!

It’s cloudy skies for this win today!

Stubborn clouds kept temperatures on the cool side throughout the afternoon. So far, Fall is pulling in 73% of the days as above average. However, today is likely to be on that puts another tally on the board for the below average category.

We’ll eventually get some clearing tonight. However, it’s going to be a cooler evening.

Still not bad to cook dinner on the grill, or better yet, start up the campfire.

A few of us got into the mid and upper 40’s this morning.

However, plan on a much cooler morning by Friday! Clearing skies will allow more surface cooler and some of us could see temperatures in the lower 40’s!

After a cool start, we’ll warm up nicely tomorrow afternoon. Plan on lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70’s.

We can at least enjoy the Fall air through the weekend. 80° heat returns by Monday, followed by showers and storms on Tuesday.