BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – All westbound lanes of I-865 are closed near I-465 due to a crash along the Boone-Marion county line.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says both the driver and a passenger of a vehicle involved overdosed and have been transported to St. Vincent Hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until about 10:30 or 11 p.m. Thursday.

