A great weekend ahead; heating up next week

We had our coldest start to a day in nearly 5 months. This morning, temperatures dropped down to the low and mid 40’s. We haven’t been this cold since the last day of April.

We rebounded nicely this afternoon and temperatures are running near the average high for this time of year. However, that average is falling, and falling quickly. In about a month from now, average high temperatures will be running over degrees cooler.

A weak cold front to our northwest will pass through this evening. It will mainly bring us an increase in cloud cover. However, a VERY isolated light rain shower is possible this evening.

Overall, things are still looking great for Friday night football! However, it will be on the cooler side by the time your headed home.

A few more clouds around on Saturday and temperatures aren’t looking to make it out of the 60’s. However, there will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday as warm air surges in across Central Indiana.

Sunday will be a perfect day for tailgating the Colts game. Kick-off is at 1 PM!

Prepare for 80° heat to arrive on to start the work week on Monday. Rain and storm chances are on the rise as we head late into Monday night and early Tuesday morning.