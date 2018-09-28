× Another anti-Semitic incident in central Indiana – swastikas surface at Pike High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — First a synagogue in Carmel, now a local high school in Pike Township – more swastikas are popping up in the Indy area, and parents are not happy about it.

The latest incident happened in a bathroom at Pike High School. The school district said the symbols have been scrubbed from the walls and sink area, but parents say that’s not enough.

Last year, Pike High School band members laid down in a swastika and posted it on social media.

One parent we spoke with believes the students need education from Jewish community.

“My father was a survivor of the Holocaust. He lost his whole family, so this is very dear to my heart so this gets me upset,” Paul Lande said. His daughter received a picture of the swastikas on Snapchat.

The district is working with the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Bureau of Jewish Education. The high school recently formed a diversity council, and their first meeting was Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter said the council may host members of the Jewish community for a discussion.