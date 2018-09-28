Areas of fog this morning; comfortable temperatures through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Areas of patchy dense fog developed south of Indianapolis early Friday morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 10 AM for the southern half of the state.

Skies are clear and temperatures dropped into the mid to upper 40s! It may be a cool start to the day, but highs are going to warm up nicely this afternoon! Temperatures will reach into lower 70s, which is seasonal for late September.

A weak cold front is going to travel over Indiana this evening and tonight. The boundary will bring more clouds to the area this afternoon and evening. A few sprinkles will be possible overnight. Lows will drop near 50 degrees.

The first half of the weekend will be much cooler compared to Sunday! Highs will climb into the mid-60s Saturday and rise back into the 70s on Sunday!

It will feel more like summer early next week with highs in the 80s. Rain and storm chances will increase on Tuesday.