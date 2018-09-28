Armed man barricades himself inside Lebanon home after car sale gone wrong

LEBANON, Ind. – Police tell us an armed man barricaded himself inside a Lebanon home after a car sale gone wrong.

Police were called to a home just north of Lebanon in the 6100 block of SR 39 shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Officers at the scene tell us there was a car sale between two men that somehow went wrong and ended with an armed man barricaded inside the home.

There was a juvenile female inside the home, but she made it outside safely.

Northbound State Road 39 is closed from State Road 47 to 725 North due to police activity. Also, westbound 47 is closed.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story when more information is made available.