‘Body’ found in southwestern Ohio turns out to be discarded sex doll

Posted 8:35 AM, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:59AM, September 28, 2018

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in southwestern Ohio say a body reported near a park turned out to be a sex doll.

Authorities say Hamilton County engineers called Colerain police Thursday afternoon when they spotted a “body” near Richardson Forest Preserve. Police say the figure wrapped in a garbage bag had been abandoned on a hillside.

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney says officers pulled the figure out of the bag and discovered it was turned a life-sized female sex doll. Authorities say the doll looked lifelike from a distance. They referred to it as a “recreational mannequin.”

Colerain Township is about 20 miles north of Cincinnati.