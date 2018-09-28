× Boone County farm opening fall attraction in honor of fallen deputy

THORNTOWN, Ind– This year, one farm in Boone County is dedicating one of their most popular fall attractions to Hoosier heros.

“We just want everyone to recognize first responders are making a sacrifice just by doing their job and we need to show them appreciation for that,” said Lucas Dull, Pumpkin Harvest Manager at Dull’s Tree Farm.

The 8-acre maze includes a firefighter badge, the Star of Life, and fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett’s badge number.

“We’re still trying to find that new normal, we’ll never go back to normal, losing Jake, but we’re in that grieving process,” said Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen.

Sheriff Nielsen says his department is working on a permanent memorial in honor of Deputy Pickett, and hope to have it up sometime in the next six months. A design still needs to be finalized and then funds need to be raised.

“We’re doing the best we can and I think we’ve done a pretty good job honoring Jake and making sure we won’t ever forget the sacrifice he paid,” Sheriff Nielsen explained.

The corn maze and other attractions at the farm open Saturday, September 29th at 10 a.m.

Admission to the farm is $10 per person, children 2 and under are free, and it is $7 per person over age 65 or active military.

Through the end of October, all first responders will get into the farm for free with proof of identification.