Colts' roster moves includes placing OT Joe Haeg on IR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Less than a month into the season and the Indianapolis Colts are shuffling their roster on a weekly basis to deal with injuries.

On a busy Friday, they placed offensive lineman Joe Haeg (ankle) on the injured reserve list and waived tight end Erik Swoope and rookie linebacker Skai Moore. They elevated running back Jeremy McNichols, tight end Mo Alie-Cox and defensive end Carroll Phillips to the active roster from the practice squad.

The addition of McNichols seems to be a clear indication Marlon Mack isn’t ready to the return to the lineup. The second-year running back was a limited participant in practice all week due to a hamstring injury suffered at Washington in week 2.

Haeg had started all three games, one at left tackle and two at right tackle, but injured his left ankle in last Sunday’s loss at Philadelphia. He wore a protective boot on the ankle early in the week but sported a firmer cast Friday.

Haeg is the second offensive lineman already lost to injury. J’Marcus Webb, the starting right tackle in the season opener against Cincinnati, was placed on IR with a hamstring injury sustained against the Bengals.

The Colts head into Sunday’s meeting with Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium with four players ruled out: offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf). Safety Clayton Geathers (knee), linebacker Anthony Walker (groin) and Mack are questionable.