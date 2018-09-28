× Fishers police safely locate runaway teen

UPDATE: – The Fishers police department have safely located the missing teen.

Original Story:

FISHERS, Ind.– The Fishers Police Department is searching for a teenager who reportedly ran away from home.

He attends Fishers High School and was last seen in the school’s parking lot, located at 13000 Promise Road, on Wednesday. No information about what he was last wearing is currently available.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1282 or call 911.