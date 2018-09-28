IPS ‘future centers’ help students plan ahead on National College Application Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – High school seniors got the chance to apply to colleges for free Friday. The special offer was part of National College Application Day. For many IPS students, this meant a way to expand their horizons and plan ahead for life after graduation.

New future centers opened up at the four Indianapolis Public Schools high schools this fall. The centers are focused on guiding students through the application process.

We talked to students who used the special day as a time to fill out forms online and submit their applications. Arsenal Tech High School senior Ashley Henderson said she's looking into schools where she can major in nursing and dance.

"As far as internet at home, it may be slow but if I come here I can get a better chance in my free time to figure out what college I want to go to and apply for my ACT SAT," said senior Ashley Henderson.

The center connects teens to counselors and other tools to make this phase easier.

"I feel like it’s a good resource because I don’t have a laptop at home," said Neonna Witty, a senior who spent time Friday using a computer at the center. "So, that’s kinda helpful, too."

Christine Pounds is the coordinator for the future center at Arsenal tech high school. She said National College Application Day allows her to create excitement, instead of stress, over this process. She added the waived fees are particularly important who may face financial barriers to college.

Additionally, the center reminds students of important deadlines, links them up with mentors and even provides help with college essays.

"We evened the playing fields and I think now we put our students in a position so they can compete city-wide," Pounds said. "And, we’re just excited we have a place they can call their own."

Thirty-two Indiana colleges offered free applications today. For a full list, click here.