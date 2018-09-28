× IU Health hosts training sessions on overdose reversal drug

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A recent study from Indiana University found that 63 percent of Hoosiers know someone struggling with opioid addiction.

Now, IU Health hopes to combat overdose deaths with free training and a giveaway.

On Friday, IU Health joined the IU Health Foundation, the university, Overdose Lifeline, and Indianapolis public libraries to provide training sessions on using the drug naloxone.

Naloxone, often referred to by the brand name Narcan, is used to treat overdoses when they happen.

The first 1000 people to attend will receive a Narcan kit.

Each training session is expected to last 20 minutes and will start every 40 minutes. The first session begins at 9 a.m.

Training will be held at 5 different locations across the city, including 4 public library branches:

Decatur, 5301 Kentucky Avenue

Glendale, 6101 North Keystone Avenue

Haughville, 2121 West Michigan Street

Irvington, 5625 East Washington

There will also be training sessions at IUPUI in Hine Hall, located at 875 West North Street.

Before training began at IUPUI, a panel of experts talked about the effects of the opioid addiction on the state and the stigma that often surrounds it.

Justin Phillips was one of those speakers. She is the founder and executive director of Overdose Lifeline.

“It makes me sad, that we don’t talk about it more because it is so prevalent,” says Phillips. “Addiction to opioids or other substances is a chronic disease and we need to treat it as such.”

Phillips says she knows the effects of opioids all too well. Her son died of an overdose in 2013.

She says if she had naloxone, or knew how to use it, she may have been able to save his life.

Today, the legislation that allows this type of training to take place is named after her son.