× Man fatally shot while attempting to complete e-commerce exchange on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was fatally shot on the north side Friday while attempting to sell a device to someone he met online.

IMPD says it happened in the 1200 block of W. 75th Court Terrace, which is in the Hampton Court Apartments. Officers were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m.

Police say the male victim was transported from the scene to St. Vincent Hospital, where he died from at least one gunshot wound.

According to police at the scene, the victim was at the apartment complex to sell an electronic device of some sort to two males when he was shot.

“Witnesses on the scene have told us the male was here and met with two other males to complete an online sales transaction that went awry,” said Capt. Robert Troutt.

As a reminder, IMPD has made the lobbies and parking lots at its six district headquarters around town available for residents to do e-commerce exchanges.

“It’s one of those where you have to be so careful with online sales,” said Troutt. “We try to establish, many of the roll call sites have safe zones that are on camera now so you can make your sale at a police station.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.