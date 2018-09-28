Market District in Carmel hosts fall jamboree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Caramel apples and pumpkin spice... You're invited to enjoy all the flavors of fall at a special event September 29.

It's happening at Market District in Carmel.

Rick Hopkins with Market District joined us with the details, plus a few recipes.

Carmel Apple Dip

3.5 oz White Chocolate Mousse Mix

14 floz Heavy Whipping Cream

1 cup Diced Honeycrisp apples

3 Tbl Melted Apple Carmel

3.5oz Apple Juice

1/2 cup crushed Peanuts

1/2 Tbl Butter

Pinch of Salt

Combine 13 floz Cream , Juice, and Mousse mix. Whisk with hand mixer or whisk until Soft Peaks form in the mix. Set aside in refrigerator.

Saute Apples in the butter until lightly softened. Add Heavy Cream and Carmel. Stir till warm.

Fold the Apple Mix, Salt, and Crushed peanuts into the mousse mix.

Chill and serve with Graham Crackers or Cinnamon Stacy's Pita Chips.

Brussel Sprout Apple Salad

1# Roasted Brussel Sprouts

1# Roasted 1/2" Diced Honeycrisp Apples

1# Roasted 1/2" Diced Butternut Squash

1/2 tsp Chopped Fresh Rosemary

1/2 tsp Chopped Fresh Thyme

4 Tbl Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 # Dried Cranberries (rough chop)

2 Tbl granulated sugar

2Tbl Olive Oil

Pinch of Salt

Pre-heat oven to 400F. Toss Apples, Squash, and Sprouts in a bowl with oil and salt. Spread out in single layer on greased tray. Place tay in oven and cook for 15min or until sprouts and squash are cooked through. Mix the vinegar, sugar and herbs together in a separate bowl. Fold in roasted apples, sprouts, squash, and cranberries to the dressing mix. Let it sit for 10min before serving.