INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says it happened in the 1200 block of W. 75th Court Terrace, which is in the Hampton Court Apartments.

Officers were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.