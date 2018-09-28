× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 28

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: MOORESVILLE’S BLAKE GARRETT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mooresville blocks a punt and Blake Garrett gathers in the loose ball before taking it down near the goal line to set up the game-tying score during the Pioneers' 21-17 win over Whiteland.

NOMINEE #2: BREBEUF'S SIMON BANKS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a Brebeuf drive, Simon Banks hauls in the pass, escapes the grasp of his defender, then fights his way through the Terre Haute South defense into the end zone during the Braves' 28-23 win.