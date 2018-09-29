× Dry through the weekend; quick warm-up on the way

Morning lows dropped into the mid-40s again this Saturday morning. Some locations west of Indianapolis even fell into the lower 40s! Temperatures are going to be cooler today because a cold front traveled over the state last night.

Cloud cover will build into central Indiana this morning with skies becoming partly cloudy in Indianapolis. Forecast models are showing more clouds in our northern counties, which will result in cooler high temperatures. Highs will rise into the upper 60s north of Indianapolis and into the lower 70s south of the city.

Skies will become clear around the area on Sunday. Full sunshine and southerly winds will help temperatures drive up into the upper 70s in the afternoon. It will be a great day to watch the Colts and Texans! Kick-off is at 1 PM Sunday and the weather will remain comfortable through the game.

The weather next week will feel more summer-like as temperatures rise into the mid-80s. The average high for late September is 72 degrees and it appears temperatures will trend more than 10 degrees above normal for much of next week. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday.