Fundraiser in Delphi helps build park for Abby and Libby

DELPHI, Ind. – A fundraiser Saturday will be held to help build a park in memory of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German who were found murdered on Valentine’s Day last year.

It will be held at Delphi High School’s football field until 8:30 p.m. Admission fee is $2. Levi Riggs is scheduled to perform at the event.

The families of Abby and Libby unveiled plans for the field in April of 2017. They said they wanted the complex to include a couple softball fields and a park, where the girls can be remembered.

On Feb. 13, 2017, best friends Abby and Libby went for a walk along the Delphi Historic Trails on a Monday afternoon. Police say the girls were last seen at around 1 p.m. near the Monon High Bridge, an abandoned railroad bridge just east of Delphi.