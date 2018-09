× IMPD: Man dies at hospital following east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday on the east side.

At 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched the the 10000 block of Penrith Drive on the report of a person shot.

IMPD says the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 if you have any information.