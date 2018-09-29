IMPD: Man shot, critical after crashing into northeast side apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a driver was shot, then crashed into an apartment building on the northeast side.

The accident happened just before 3:30 Saturday morning on the 4000 block of Windhill Drive, near the intersection of East 42nd St. and N. Post Rd.

Officers responded to the Postbrook East Apartments on a report of a person shot. Meanwhile, firefighters with IFD responded to a structure collapse at the same location.

Police found the driver of a white SUV shot multiple times.

They say the shooting happened at a different location, though they don’t know where. As he was driving at the apartments, he lost consciousness, causing him to crash into a building.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

A woman and a small child were inside that apartment when the crash occurred, but they remained uninjured. They are both now staying with a neighbor, but won’t be able to live in their home until the damage is fixed.

The investigation is ongoing.