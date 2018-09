Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana Ballet Conservatory are teaming up with the Humane Society of Indianapolis during the fall season for the ballet, "Pulse: Dance to the Beat of Your Own Drummer."

Indiana Ballet Conservatory Artistic Director Alyona Yakovleva-Randall and Paige Lucas from Indy Humane join Fox 59's Zach Myers to talk about the team up and the upcoming ballot.

"Pulse: Dance to the Beat of Your Own Drummer" opens on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Basile Theater at the Historic Athenaeum.