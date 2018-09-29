× Kokomo police: Three teens arrested after 40-year-old man shot, pursuit

KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities arrested three teens Friday evening after a 40-year-old man told authorities he was shot by one of them.

Just after 4:45 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched the the 1400 block of E. Monroe St. When officers arrived, the located 40-year-old Donald Brown who had two gunshot wounds to his left leg.

A 17-year-old teen allegedly shot him over $15.00. After the shooting, the suspect was seen getting into a gray Jeep Liberty. Around two hours later, police located the Jeep and a pursuit began near the intersection of Jefferson St. and Calumet St.

The pursuit ended in the 500 block of E. Sycamore St. when the driver pulled over. The 19-year-old female driver, a 17-year old male, who is accused of shooting the 40-year-old man, and a 15-year-old male were transported to the Kokomo Police Department.

The driver, Tessa Rowe, was charged with resisting law enforcement, assisting a criminal and possession of marijuana.

The 17-year old was charged with attempted murder and possession of marijuana. The 15-year-old was charged possession of marijuana and assisting a criminal.

If you have more information, please call Kokomo police at 765-456-7017.