McDonald’s Day of Change set for Oct. 5

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- To commemorate the opening of the first Ronald McDonald House in 1974, McDonald's and chapters of the Ronald McDonald House are asking people to bring loose change to local McDonald's restaurants on Oct. 5.

Joining our Morning News Team to talk about Day of Change is Michelle Study-Campbell and Mac, Ronald McDonald House's Chief Cheer Officer.

Donations can also be made to support Ronald McDonald House by purchasing their iconic striped socks as part of their #SockITforRMH awareness campaign.