× One dead and a child hospitalized after three-car crash on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A three-car crash on the city’s northeast side tonight left one person dead and a child in the hospital.

Police were called to the scene of an accident just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of 46th and Sherman. A car traveling west on 46th crossed the center line and hit another car head on. The third car was hit after the collision. The person in the car traveling west was pulled from the car before it caught fire, but the person had already died.

EMS transported a child to Riley from the car traveling east. Police say the child’s condition is not serious. Two other people in the crash went to the hospital as well.