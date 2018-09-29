× Summer-like heat returning

Quite a temperature spread across central Indiana today. Areas near I-70 and north developed thick cloud cover into the afternoon, while areas south kept plenty of sunshine.

With temperatures topping out in the upper 60’s and low 70’s, for most of us, we tacked on another below average day to the month of September. However, 2/3 of the month have still been above average. More heat to come as we head into the first week of October.

By tomorrow afternoon, winds shift out of the southwest and we will be warming quickly.

Plan on temperatures rising from the mid 50’s in the morning to the upper 70’s by the afternoon. With lots of sunshine, it will be a great, although warmer day to do some tailgating at the Colts game.

If you are going to be spending time outdoors, wear the sunscreen. The UV index will be at a 5 and sunburns can happen in about 40 minutes, if you don’t have any protection on your skin.

Summer-like heat returns to start the work week, and it will be sticking around a while. Dew point temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 60’s by mid-week and heat index temperatures near 90° on some days, are certainly a possibility.