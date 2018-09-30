× Adam Vinatieri becomes NFL’s all-time field goal leader

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It wasn’t the best first half ever for the Colts, but Adam Vinatieri is officially the NFL all-time leader for field goals made.

With two seconds left in the first half, he became the all-time NFL leader in field goals made with 566. Vinatieri passed Ben Davis grad Morten Andersen.

He came over from New England following the 2005 season and has been a staple for the Horseshoe. Vinatieri is now only 30 points away from grabbing the all-time points mark.

Congratulations Adam!