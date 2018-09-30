× Houston spoils Vinatieri’s record-breaking day with overtime win over Colts, 37-34

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The Colts could not make Adam Vinatieri’s record breaking day special, losing an overtime thriller to Houston 37-34.

With two seconds left in the first half, Adam Vinatieri became the all-time NFL leader in field goals made with 566. He passed Ben Davis grad Morten Andersen.

The comeback looked on when Andrew Luck connected with TE Eric Ebron for a quick touchdown to get it within 28-23.

The Colts D, who had 6 big sacks on the day, held the Texans to a field goal.

The Colts decided to go for it late in overtime and failed to convert. It set up a Houston game-winning field goal as time expired.

They face New England on the road this Thursday night at 8:20 p.m.