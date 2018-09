Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What's the Indiana impact of this week's dramatic hearing on Capitol Hill?

How will Sen. Joe Donnelly's decision to vote against Judge Brett Kavanaugh impact the Indiana senate race? And could Donnelly change his mind based on what the new FBI probe finds?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Christina Hale and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including the Supreme Court showdown, and the approaching midterm elections.