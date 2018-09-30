IN Focus: Rokita on tariffs, SCOTUS & Senate race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss a number of issues in the news, including the Supreme Court nomination fight and the allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Rokita also discussed his recent trip to China, the impact of the President's tariffs, and the race for U.S. Senate.

Rokita was defeated in May's contentious Republican primary by former State Rep. Mike Braun.

In the video above, Rokita is also asked about recent reports that Republicans are privately growing concerned about the energy of the campaign and GOP enthusiasm for Braun.