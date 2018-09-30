× Lebanon police ask public’s help finding runaway teen

LEBANON, Ind. – Authorities in Lebanon need assistance locating a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be a runaway.

Joslyn Circharo, of Lebanon, ran away from her home on Friday night or early Saturday morning.

She is around 5′”, 115 lbs., and has brown hair, glasses and brown eyes.

Police believe she may be with friends and do not know if she is in danger. A clothing description is not available at this time.

If you have any information on Joslyn’s location please contact your local Police Department or Lebanon Police Department at 765-482-8836.