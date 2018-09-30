× Man fatally shot in south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A homicide investigation is ongoing after a man was reportedly shot dead inside a vehicle on the south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night in the 4200 block of Burkhart Drive.

Indianapolis EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

Homicide detectives also responded and immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist in the investigation and will release the victim’s name once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with info is urged to please contact the Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS. This is an active and ongoing investigation.