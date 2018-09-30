× State Police issue Silver Alert for missing New Harmony man

NEW HARMONY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared as the New Harmony Police Department investigate the disappearance of an adult from New Harmony, Indiana.

New Harmony is 184 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Kenneth Eugene Barnett is a 92-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 144 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket pn Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at 7:40 p.m. in New Harmony, Indiana. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Barnett was last seen driving a white 2015 Mercedes Benz S550 with Indiana plate WNQ714.

If you have any information on Kenneth Eugene Barnett, contact the New Harmony Police Department at 812-838-1320 or 911.