Tracking summer-like temperatures this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There were a few showers in our northernmost counties this Sunday morning. The rain was light and very scattered as it quickly traveled east. Once the light showers move out, cloud cover will decrease and skies will become mostly sunny.

The weather looks comfortable and quiet for the Colts game this afternoon. Southerly winds and the clear sky today will help temperatures to rise near 80 degrees!

Forecast models are showing a chance for a few showers in northern Indiana tonight. We will keep a slight chance for rain in our northernmost counties overnight.

Skies will be partly cloudy near Indianapolis as temperature drop into the upper 50s. Patchy fog may develop during Monday morning’s commute.

Central Indiana will remain dry for several hours on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances increase Monday night and Tuesday as a storm system approaches the Great Lakes. The summer-like temperatures will stick around for the rest of the work week.