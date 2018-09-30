× Turning the heat back on to start October!

We’re closing out September and overall, it was a warm one! 2/3 of the days came in above average.

Average high temperatures are falling quickly. By tomorrow, they’ll drop down another degree. Throughout the whole month of October, we’ll lose a total off 11° off the average high temperature. However, today was a warm one. We made it up to 79° and we’ll be warmer tomorrow!

High temperatures tomorrow will soar into the lower 80’s by the afternoon.

Not only will it be warmer but it will be more humid too. Dew point temperatures climbing back to uncomfortable levels.

The work week starts dry on Monday. However, rain and storm chances return by Monday afternoon. The day won’t be a washout, but a few heavy downpours are possible in the area.

We ‘re starting the first week of October but it won’t feel like it at all. Highs all week long are climbing into the 80’s! With humidity on the rise, we’ll likely have heat index temperatures near 90° by mid-week.