Cardi B turns herself in to police following alleged fight at Queens strip club, TMZ reports

NEW YORK — Cardi B surrendered to police Monday in connection to a fight at a Queens strip club, TMZ reports.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, surrendered in Flushing, sources confirmed to WPIX.

TMZ reports Cardi B allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing on August 29.

She was at the venue to watch a Migos performance when she told members of her entourage to attack the women with bottles and chairs, TMZ reports.

The two women, who TMZ identified as Jade and Baddie Gi, required medical care following the attack.

One of the bartenders is believed to have slept with Cardi B's husband Offset, a member of Migos, according to TMZ. The attack was "spontaneous" and was triggered after someone threw a drink.

Cardi B had been in New York for her Global Citizen Festival performance at Central Park Saturday.

She will likely face reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges, TMZ reports.