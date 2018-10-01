× Festivals, parades and a car show will highlight a busy week of downtown Indianapolis activities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A week of festivals, parades and a car show will highlight a busy week of activities in downtown Indianapolis.

Much of the downtown activities will get underway starting Wednesday and will really intensify as the weekend approaches.

Drivers and pedestrians should expect increased traffic and restrictions around these events which will include:

Wednesday, Oct. 3

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Friday, Oct. 5

Monument Circle will be closed from 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. for the Calvary Tabernacle Concert on the Circle.

Saturday, Oct. 6

The west half of Monument Circle will be closed 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. for the Monument Circle Art Fair.

Columbia Avenue and Yandes Street between 15th and 16th streets will be closed 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for PreEnact Indy. Expect increased pedestrian traffic on 16th Street throughout the day.

The Sikh Day Parade will result in street closures along the Downtown parade route. The following streets will be closed noon – 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

North Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Michigan Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Vermont Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets

New York Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets

Ohio Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets

Meridian Street between North and Ohio from streets

Pennsylvania Street between North and Ohio streets

Uncorked Wine 5K Run/Walk will begin and end at the City Market. Streets along the route will be partially closed on a rolling basis from 2 – 4 p.m. unless stated otherwise. ·

Total Closure on Market Street between Alabama and Delaware streets (noon – 5 p.m.)

Pennsylvania Street between Market to St. Clair streets

St. Clair Street between Pennsylvania to Delaware streets

Delaware Street between St. Clair to Ft. Wayne streets

Ft. Wayne Street between NW lane of Delaware to 10th streets10th Street between South Lane of Ft. Wayne to College

College Avenue between 10th to Michigan streets

Michigan Street between South Lane of College to Davidson streets

Davidson Street between West lane of Michigan to New York streets

New York Street between north lane of Davidson to College

College Avenue between west lane of New York to Market streets

Market Street between north lane of College Avenue to Alabama Street

Streets will be closed due to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. See the 3-mile route here.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Due to the Inauguration of the Year of Germany in the USA, the east half of Monument Circle will be closed from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. for a car show and the west half of Monument Circle will be closed from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. due to parade staging. Streets along the parade route will be closed from 1 – 2 p.m. See the route here.

Due to the Brunch Run, streets will be partially closed from 10 – 11 a.m. See the route here.

Special Events

Traffic will be increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium due to the Indy Eleven game on Saturday.