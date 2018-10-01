× Greencastle school set to reopen after mold concerns

GREENCASTLE Ind— After more than a month of being closed, a Greencastle school will reopen its doors today.

School officials were forced to close Tzouanakis Intermediate back in August, after air quality and mold concerns.

Superintendent Jeff Hubble emailed parents last week, saying the latest rounds of air quality testing came back safe and that the school would reopen Monday, Oct 1.

While the school was shut down, Hubble said all unit vents, surfaces and personal belongings were cleaned and sanitized.

The air in all classrooms also has been tested and deemed safe.

The superintendent says school officials will continue to monitor air quality moving forward.