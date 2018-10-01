× Hoosiers greeted by higher gas prices to start October

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With the calendar turning to a new month, drivers are finding gas prices still on the climb at the pump, with the national average bumping up to $2.88 a gallon, which was just under the high mark for the summer driving season in July.

“The last quarter of the year has kicked off with gas prices that feel more like summer than fall,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “This time of year, motorists are accustomed to seeing prices drop steadily, but due to continued global supply and demand concerns as well as very expensive summertime crude oil prices, motorists are not seeing relief at the pump.”

The beginning of the week reflects the national gas price average ($2.88) which is the most expensive for the beginning of October since 2014. The average is four cents more than a month ago and 32 cents more than a year ago.

Overall Indiana has had a bit of a reduction at the pump to start the week, coming in about four cents cheaper than the national average. But the Hoosier state falls well below the top 10 states for the least expensive gas which include:

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are: Mississippi ($2.57), Alabama ($2.57), South Carolina ($2.58), Louisiana ($2.59), Virginia ($2.62), Arkansas ($2.62), Tennessee ($2.63), Texas ($2.63), Missouri ($2.68) and Delaware ($2.69).

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly changes are: Florida (+10 cents), Michigan (+10 cents), California (+8 cents), West Virginia (+7 cents), Missouri (+7 cents), Ohio (-6 cents), Delaware (-6 cents), New Mexico (+6 cents), Iowa (+6 cents) and Nebraska (+5 cents).

It is believed that the price for gas will level off for October before picking up slightly in November ahead of the holiday travel season.