Jackknifed semi leaking fuel onto interstate closes right 3 lanes of WB I-465 on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Commuters from the south side are running into big problems Monday morning.
The right three lanes of WB I-465 are closed near I-74 and Southeastern Avenue due to a jackknifed semi leaking fuel
Expect long delays as you travel WB on I-465 near Mile 50.
Traffic is squeezing by on the shoulder for now, but expect long delays.
All lanes of WB I-465 are already closed between I-65 and I-70 as construction crews repair four bridges.