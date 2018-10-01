× Jackknifed semi leaking fuel onto interstate closes right 3 lanes of WB I-465 on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Commuters from the south side are running into big problems Monday morning.

The right three lanes of WB I-465 are closed near I-74 and Southeastern Avenue due to a jackknifed semi leaking fuel

Expect long delays as you travel WB on I-465 near Mile 50.

Traffic is squeezing by on the shoulder for now, but expect long delays.

All lanes of WB I-465 are already closed between I-65 and I-70 as construction crews repair four bridges.