× John Legend will bring Christmas tour to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Too early to start thinking about Christmas? Never!

It’s finally October which means we’re just weeks away from the start of the holiday season.

And this year you can get into the Christmas spirit with award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend.

He is bringing his “A Legendary Christmas Tour” to Indianapolis on Monday, December 10 at the Murat Theater in Old National Centre.

The concert will feature songs from his first Christmas album. “A Legendary Christmas” is an 18-track album set to be releases on October 26. It feature’s Legend’s renditions on classic Christmas songs like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Silber Bells,” and “Christmas Time is Here.”

Presale for the tickets starts Tuesday, October 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 5 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $59 to $254.

Legend just made history by becoming the first black man to reach EGOT status.