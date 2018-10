Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDS FIRST - October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Whether it be on social media or at school, one in five Hoosier high school kids reported that they are bullied. 16% of those surveyed said they were victims of cyber bullying. There are ways both students and parents can help drastically reduce that number. It's all about getting involved and standing up for yourself.

Resources:

LifeSmart Youth Bullying Prevention

Youth.gov