Man arrested for murder of his father on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been arrested for the murder of his father on the city’s far east side.

IMPD announced Monday that Darrail Mix, 36, had turned himself in at the department’s homicide office for allegedly killing his dad, LaDarrell Mix.

Police say LaDarrell was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest after officers were called to investigate a report of two men arguing in the 10200 block of Penrith Drive at about 1 p.m. Saturday. LaDarrell later died from his injuries at Eskenazi Hospital, according to police.

The murder of LaDarrell was one of multiple weekend homicides.

IMPD says this arrest exemplifies the success that comes from residents and the police department partnering together to ensure the safety of our community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).