× Muncie man who tried to kill ex-girlfriend with bomb gets 101 years in prison

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who tried to kill his former girlfriend with a homemade bomb has been sentenced to 101 years in prison.

The Star Press reports 40-year-old Lionel Ray Mackey Jr. received a maximum sentence Monday from Delaware Circuit Judge Linda Ralu Wolf on convictions from two separate trials. Wolf said Mackey was a menace to any woman he became involved with.

A jury found him guilty of attempted murder last month after a separate jury in April found him guilty of five other felony charges but deadlocked on the attempted murder charge.

Prosecutors say Mackey tried to kill his former girlfriend in December 2016 with a bomb left at her Muncie home after she ended their relationship.