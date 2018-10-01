× Noblesville police ask public to help find 13-year-old runaway

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Noblesville Police Department is seeking the community’s help in finding a runaway teen.

Police say 13-year-old Charles Reid was last seen at his family’s apartment on Gallant Fox Drive, which is located in the city’s Deer Chase Apartments. Reid reportedly left his home between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Reid is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say the teen likes to hang out in the Deer Path neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding Reid’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 317-773-1300.