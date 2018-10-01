× October opens very warm! Best of the week, as storm chances slowly return to this week.

Plenty of sunshine on the way today, as temperatures return to the 80’s! Out-the-door this morning, some patchy fog, but the rush hour and morning bus ride should not have any major issues. It will be another beautiful day but very warm, considering the seasonal average high is 71-degrees! So not quite done with the air-conditioning yet! This will be the best of the week, as storm chances begin to creep in and up in the days ahead…

Although storm chances return Tuesday afternoon and off and on for the remainder of the week, Thursday appears to be the wettest of the workweek! The early look for the weekend indicates warmth and plenty of dry time, one model is indicating rain but I’m holding off for another day or so before altering, if needed!