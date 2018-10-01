× Woman dies after being shot on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman died Monday night after being shot on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to investigate the shooting near the intersection of East 10th Street and North Gray Street at about 9:49 p.m.

Officers say the victim, who’s is believed to be in her 50s or 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a potential person of interest was seen running from the area. No description of that person was provided.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.