Road closures continue along I-465 on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers be aware: After a summer of what seemed like road closure after road closure, there is now another one you've got to remember.

Westbound I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the southwest side is now closed as INDOT makes much-needed repairs.

“We just ask that motorists be patient with us during the closure this week," said INDOT spokesman Scott Manning.

INDOT crews are repairing roads and bridges. Officials say by closing the section completely, they can wrap things up in about two weeks, as opposed to a partial closure which would slow things down for up to four months.

“Just plan ahead as much as possible and check routes before you go," said Manning.

Around Indianapolis, officials say your best detour is I-70 and I-65 through downtown.

For drivers heading south, to Bloomington, Martinsville or Mooresville for example, here's their suggestion:

“Keep in mind State Road 37, Harding Street, State Road 67, Kentucky Avenue, those north-south routes are still open during the closure,” said Manning.

Officials say the project will wrap up by 5 a.m. next Monday at the latest, adding it could be sooner if the weather cooperates.

"The best advice we can give folks is to just try to plan ahead,” said Manning.