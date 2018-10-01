× The search is on for Gerber’s next ‘Spokesbaby’

Gerber announced Monday that it’s searching for its next “Spokesbaby.”

From now until Oct. 20, parents or legal guardians are encouraged to enter their children in the contest to become the company’s ambassador. Gerber says eligible children must be no older than 4 years old.

To enter, the company says you need to post your favorite, recent photo of your little one on Instagram using the hashtag “#GerberPhotoSearch2018.”

The winner will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and the family will win the ultimate grand prize of $50,000.

This is the ninth year for the “Photo Search” contest.

“Every year, for our annual Photo Search, we choose the baby who exemplifies Gerber’s long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka in a press release. “Our 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby, Lucas Warren, was the perfect fit to represent the brand. Lucas was chosen out of more than 140,000 entries because of his expressiveness and his contagious smile. We’re excited for Lucas to now pass the torch to our 2019 Gerber Spokesbaby by serving as an honorary judge on this year’s panel!”

“We have loved every minute of our experience with Gerber and are so proud and humbled by the love the world has shown our little boy,” said Lucas’ mom. “We look forward to meeting this year’s Photo Search winner and can’t wait to see where this incredible journey takes them, just like it has for us!”

Click here for more on the official rules.