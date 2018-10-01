× These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018

Thanksgiving is still about two months away, but many stores have already announced that they will be closed for turkey day.

The folks at BestBlackFriday.com say they have confirmed that more than 100 national and well-known regional stores will close on the Nov. 22 holiday.

Although the website expects more stores to announce closures, here is their list as of Oct. 1: